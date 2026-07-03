Azerbaijani delegation attends farewell ceremony for Seyyed Ali Khamenei (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani parliament) Sahiba Gafarova traveled to Iran on July 3 to attend the farewell ceremony for Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, according to the parliament's Press and Public Relations Department.

The delegation was welcomed upon arrival at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport by Ali Nikzad, deputy speaker of Iran's Islamic Consultative Assembly, Azerbaijan's ambassador to Iran, Ali Alizadeh, and protocol officials.

The Azerbaijani delegation, headed by Gafarova, later attended the farewell ceremony held at the Mosallah Complex in Tehran.

On the sidelines of the event, Gafarova met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and other officials. She conveyed condolences on behalf of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and expressed the Azerbaijani people's deep sorrow and respect for the people of Iran.

The Azerbaijani delegation also includes Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, Prime Minister of the Nakhchivan Autonomous RepublicJabbar Musayev, and other officials.