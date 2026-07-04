Uzbekistan expands auto parts production with Korean investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. A major industrial project for the production of automotive components is being implemented in the Kokand Free Economic Zone branch in Kuvasay city in cooperation with South Korea’s Hansae Mobility, as construction works enter their final stage and installation of technological equipment is underway.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana Regional Administration.

During a working visit to Kuvasay city, Fergana region governor Khayrullo Bozorov inspected the construction site and reviewed the progress of the project, which is aimed at strengthening industrial cooperation between Uzbekistan and the Republic of Korea.

The new facility represents a $30 million investment project and is considered a practical outcome of expanding mutually beneficial economic partnership between the two countries. The plant is expected to become an important addition to the region’s industrial base once fully operational.

According to the project plan, 120 jobs will be created at the initial stage, with total employment expected to exceed 200 positions as production capacity expands in the coming phases. The enterprise is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2026.

Officials noted that the project is not only focused on production but is also expected to serve as a foundation for broader industrial development in the area. In the long term, additional production and service facilities are planned to be established around the enterprise, contributing to the formation of a modern industrial cluster in the region.

“The implementation of this project marks an important step in deepening industrial cooperation with South Korean partners and expanding high-value manufacturing in the region,” Bozorov said during the inspection.

Representatives of Hansae Mobility provided detailed updates on the construction progress, equipment installation process, and upcoming stages of project implementation, highlighting steady advancement toward full operational launch.

“The project is progressing according to schedule, and we are committed to ensuring high-quality production standards once operations begin,” company representatives said.

Authorities emphasized that the initiative aligns with Uzbekistan’s broader strategy to attract foreign investment, develop export-oriented manufacturing, and strengthen regional industrial capacity through international partnerships.