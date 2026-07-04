Kazakhstan ready to deepen strategic ties with U.S., Tokayev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Kazakhstan has reaffirmed its readiness to further strengthen its enhanced strategic partnership with the United States.

According to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan, the message was conveyed in a congratulatory telegram sent by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence.

Tokayev described the anniversary as a historic milestone symbolizing the American people's commitment to the principles of freedom, equality, and justice. The Kazakh president also highlighted Trump's personal contribution to the dynamic development of bilateral relations.

Tokayev wished Trump success in his state duties and extended his best wishes for peace and prosperity to the American people.

The message comes amid growing economic engagement between the two countries.

Earlier this week, Astana hosted the Kazakhstan–United States Business Roundtable, bringing together representatives of government agencies, businesses, international corporations, financial institutions, and the expert community from both countries to discuss expanding trade and investment cooperation.

Following the event, Kazakhstan's National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken and the U.S.–Kazakhstan Business Council of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce signed a memorandum of understanding on a strategic partnership. The agreement is aimed at expanding direct cooperation between the business communities of the two countries, advancing joint investment projects, and strengthening institutional ties.

The United States remains one of Kazakhstan's key investment partners. Major American companies operating in the country include Chevron, ExxonMobil, PepsiCo, Mars, Cove Capital, and Firebird–NVIDIA.

The presidential press service has also previously announced that Tokayev is expected to meet Trump later this year.