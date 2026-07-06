Azerbaijani Air Force Aviation units conduct training flights (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. In accordance with the 2026 Training Plan approved by the Minister of Defense, training flights were conducted in the aviation units of the Azerbaijan Air Force.

The Press Service of the Ministry of Defense reported this.

Prior to the commencement of the flights, the health condition of the flight crews was examined, safety instructions were delivered, and inspections of the aircraft were carried out.

Subsequently, in line with the training programme, practical flights were conducted using JF-17C (Block III), Su-25ML, Su-25, and L-39 aircraft.

During the exercise, the pilots conducted both individual and group flights, enhancing their proficiency in airspace coordination, execution of simulated combat missions and tactical manoeuvres, target detection and destruction, effective decision-making in special operational scenarios.

The training activities conducted to enhance combat readiness and professional competence of the flight crews, placed primary emphasis on the precise and safe execution of missions under diverse meteorological and tactical conditions, as well as on improving combat employment capabilities of aviation assets.