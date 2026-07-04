Uzbek Uztemiryulkonteyner opens Georgia office to boost Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Uzbekistan Rail Container (Uztemiryulkonteyner) has expanded its international logistics network by opening an official representative office in Georgia, a move expected to strengthen freight transport between Central Asia and Europe and support the development of the Middle Corridor.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Railways.

The new office is intended to enhance Uztemiryulkonteyner’s presence in the South Caucasus, improve direct engagement with customers and business partners, and increase cargo volumes transported along international transport corridors, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor.

According to the company, the Georgian representative office will enable more efficient use of the country’s port and logistics infrastructure while supporting the development of new multimodal transport routes. The expansion is also expected to improve the speed and quality of logistics services offered to clients by providing closer operational support in one of the region’s key transit hubs.

“The opening of our representative office in Georgia marks another important step in expanding Uztemiryulkonteyner’s international network. This presence will strengthen cooperation with regional partners, improve logistics efficiency, and create new opportunities for increasing cargo flows between Central Asia and Europe through the Middle Corridor,” the company said in its statement.

Georgia plays a strategic role in connecting Central Asia with European markets through its Black Sea ports and transport infrastructure. Growing demand for alternative trade routes has increased the importance of the Middle Corridor, which links China and Central Asia with Europe via the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye.

The company noted that the initiative forms part of its broader strategy to strengthen its position in the international logistics market and further develop Uzbekistan’s transit potential. By expanding its overseas presence, Uztemiryulkonteyner aims to facilitate cross-border freight operations, deepen regional cooperation, and contribute to the efficient movement of goods along Eurasian transport corridors.