Great power rivalries never left the Caucasus, Turkish professor says

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 06. The Caucasus has always been an arena of great power rivalry, stated Professor Abdullah Temizkan, head of the Department of Turkic World History at the Institute of Turkic World Studies at Aegean University in Turkey, during the international conference "Cultural and Ethnic Diversity: Lessons of History, Modern Challenges" in Shusha, Trend correspondent reports from the event.

"The Caucasus is more than just a geographic region. Throughout its history, it has remained an arena for great power rivalry. Yet, it is here that dozens of peoples have managed to preserve their languages, cultures, and traditional ways of life.

The secret of this resilience lies not only in the mountainous landscape, but also in a unique way of life shaped by the inextricable connection between humans and the surrounding nature. The highlanders of the Caucasus did not seek to subjugate the space in which they lived; they learned to exist in harmony with it. Mountains, forests, passes, and rivers became not just part of the surrounding world, but an integral element of their historical memory and cultural identity. It is against this backdrop that the characteristic features of Russian colonial policy in the Caucasus become especially clear," said Temizkan.

He stated that Russia historically viewed the Caucasus as a military outpost, seeking to establish itself there, subjugate, and suppress the local peoples.

"To achieve this, a policy aimed at dividing, pitting, and isolating them was pursued," he said.

Temizkan also drew attention to the strength of resistance and the spirit of freedom of the peoples of the Caucasus.

"Freedom is preserved not only on the battlefield, but also through the preservation of national culture, historical memory, and space," he said.

It is worth noting that an international conference on "Cultural and Ethnic Diversity: Lessons of History, Contemporary Challenges" is taking place in Shusha.

The event is organized by the Center for Cultural and Ethnic Diversity in partnership with the Silk Road Public Association for Cultural and Historical Research.

Representatives from Azerbaijan, the United States, France, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, Israel, Türkiye, and Georgia are participating in the conference.