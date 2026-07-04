Goldwind accelerates construction at Georgia’s Ruisi wind farm (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Construction is currently in full swing at Georgia’s Ruisi wind project, where Goldwind, a reliable global strategic partner in clean energy, is targeting a phased grid connection for the project’s 33 turbines, the company told Trend in an exclusive interview.

The project has entered an intensive installation phase. To ensure steady and efficient progress, the grid connection will be carried out in stages. Goldwind said it is running a reverse-scheduling system with strict weekly and monthly milestone plans, with turbine hoisting, electrical work, and commissioning, all advancing in parallel rather than sequentially. To accelerate progress, two hoisting crews are deployed on-site simultaneously to handle turbine and box transformer installations concurrently.

On the supply chain side, the company said key equipment is being delivered in batches, with proactive logistics planning in place for oversized components to ensure uninterrupted construction. Grid integration work is also already underway: Goldwind said it has completed technical joint testing for grid connection with Georgia's national grid operator and finished reviewing integration plans and test preparations "to ensure successful grid connection on the first attempt."

For the project, Goldwind developed a customized version of its GWH171-6.25MW turbine, adapted specifically to the wind resources and terrain of the Gori region following in-depth on-site analysis. The model meets Georgian power grid requirements and has received type certification under IEC61400 standards, as well as site-specific safety certifications including a Site Specific Loads Assessment and a Tower Component Certificate.

"These certifications fully demonstrate that the turbines can operate safely and stably at the Ruisi project site for 20 years," the company said.

Goldwind also completed detailed transport route surveys from the port to the project site, verifying the feasibility of delivering large components to each of the 33 turbine locations ahead of installation.

On long-term operations, Goldwind confirmed it will fulfill a 15-year operation and maintenance commitment through a combination of remote monitoring and a regional team based in Gori. The SCADA system will provide continuous monitoring of turbine status, with the Gori team handling dispatch and on-site response. The company said it is also building a local spare parts warehousing system to support rapid response to faults and ensure stable long-term operation.

As part of the same commitment, Goldwind plans to open a local wind power technology training center in Georgia this year. The center will offer hands-on training in turbine maintenance, safety operations, and electrical commissioning, with the stated aim of promoting technology transfer and developing local technical capacity in Georgia's renewable energy sector.

"We plan to establish a local wind power technology training center this year to conduct practical training on turbine O&M, safety operations, and electrical commissioning. This will promote technology transfer and local talent development, supporting the sustainable growth of Georgia's green energy industry," the company said.

The Ruisi wind farm, located near the city of Gori in Georgia's Shida Kartli region, is Georgia's largest wind energy project to date. With a total installed capacity of 206 MW across 33 turbines, the farm is expected to generate approximately 600 million kWh of clean electricity annually once fully operational - enough to meet the power demands of over 200,000 households and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 400,000 tons per year. The project has been financed with $119 million by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and Goldwind won a tender in 2024 for the supply of 33 turbines and 15 years of operation and maintenance.