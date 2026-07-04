Azerbaijani oil moves up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, increased by $1.12, or 1.6%, on July 4 from the previous level, coming in at $72.93 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went up by $1.16, or 1.7%, to $70.48 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $0.59, or 1.5%, to $40.16 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea grew by $1.18, or 1.7%, to $69.35 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.