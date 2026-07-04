Turkmen Parliament chairman meets Iranian speaker in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Chairman of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Tehran.

This was reflected in a press release published by the government of Turkmenistan.

"The sides emphasized the need to strengthen contacts between parliamentarians, intensify the work of inter-parliamentary friendship groups and regularly exchange relevant experience," the press release said.

According to the government, the parties highlighted inter-parliamentary cooperation as one of the priority areas of bilateral relations, describing it as an effective instrument for political and diplomatic engagement.

The press release noted that Berdimuhamedov and Ghalibaf also underlined the importance of organizing joint thematic events aimed at preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Turkmen and Iranian peoples.

According to the government, the meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to developing constructive cooperation based on mutual respect and equality.

Earlier that day, during his visit to Tehran, Berdimuhamedov also held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, with the sides discussing cooperation in the energy, transit and trade sectors.

Meanwhile, Iran is one of Turkmenistan's longest-standing regional partners, with bilateral cooperation spanning energy, transport, trade, and border connectivity. The two countries share a 1,100-kilometer border and maintain an institutional dialogue through a Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, which regularly reviews progress across sectors ranging from gas and electricity to transport, customs, agriculture, and investment. During the commission's latest meeting in Tehran in 2025, the sides also discussed the creation of cross-border trade and economic zones to stimulate bilateral commerce.

Energy remains a cornerstone of the relationship. In recent years, Ashgabat and Tehran have expanded cooperation on natural gas supplies, including swap arrangements and discussions on direct exports and transit through Iran to third-country markets. The two sides have also advanced cooperation in electricity transmission and maritime transport, while recent high-level meetings resulted in agreements covering natural gas, customs cooperation, port partnerships between Turkmenbashi and Amirabad, and intergovernmental cooperation plans.

Transport and logistics have become another major pillar of bilateral ties as both countries seek to strengthen regional connectivity. Turkmenistan and Iran have been working to increase cargo flows across their shared border, improve road, rail, and port links, and enhance multimodal transport routes connecting Central Asia with the Persian Gulf and broader international markets. Recent bilateral discussions have also focused on expanding cooperation in maritime transport, customs procedures, and transit infrastructure, reflecting the growing strategic importance both countries attach to cross-border connectivity.