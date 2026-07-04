Uzbekistan, Group-IB discuss strengthening national cybersecurity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Uzbekistan is moving to strengthen its national cybersecurity framework through expanded cooperation with international experts, following a meeting between Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov and the leadership of cybersecurity company Group-IB.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan.

The discussions focused on improving Uzbekistan’s cyber resilience across both the public and private sectors, enhancing efforts to combat cybercrime, and promoting a stronger culture of digital hygiene among users and professionals.

Officials emphasized that, amid accelerating digital transformation, ensuring the security of information systems has become a critical national priority.

“The rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape requires not only advanced technologies, but also a strong system of prevention, education, and early detection,” Shermatov said during the meeting.

Group-IB specialists presented practical recommendations on identifying and preventing cyber threats, including targeted attacks on the financial sector, and highlighted the importance of proactive threat intelligence systems.

Both sides also explored prospects for cooperation in early threat detection, deployment of modern cybersecurity solutions, ensuring business continuity, and expanding consulting services for organizations.

Particular attention was given to human capital development, including joint educational programs with universities, professional training courses, certification systems in cybersecurity, and broader initiatives to improve digital literacy.

Group-IB representatives noted that the meeting provided a valuable platform for a comprehensive discussion of Uzbekistan’s cyber threat landscape, stressing that the dialogue went beyond current challenges to focus on long-term strategic resilience.

The sides reaffirmed their readiness to deepen cooperation aimed at strengthening Uzbekistan’s cybersecurity ecosystem and implementing joint initiatives in the sector.