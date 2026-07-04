Turkmenistan, Austria discuss expanding business cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Turkmenistan and Austria discussed prospects for expanding business and economic cooperation during a meeting in Ashgabat.

This was reflected in a press release published by the government of Turkmenistan.

"The participants discussed the current state of bilateral relations, noting their strong momentum and steady growth, with particular emphasis on future joint projects, innovation and expanding business contacts across various sectors of the economy," the press release said.

According to the government, the meeting was held in a hybrid format, with representatives of Turkmen businesses and official institutions attending in person, while Austrian companies joined the discussions online.

The press release noted that the event featured an address by Neda Berger, head of the Turkmen-Austrian Society, and focused on opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation.

The government said the meeting reaffirmed both sides' readiness to further expand economic and cultural partnership.

Earlier in April 2026, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited Austria, where he held talks focused on expanding cooperation in energy, transport, and investment, as well as strengthening ties with European partners, according to the press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government on April 11.

“High-tech sectors, including green energy, digitalization, and artificial intelligence, have been identified as promising areas for cooperation. Turkmenistan has shown great interest in Austria’s experience in developing urban infrastructure, water treatment technologies, and the banking sector. Collaboration in these areas will enable the introduction of innovative solutions into the national economy, promote its diversification, and ensure sustainable development,” the press release says.