Turkmenistan approves new production at Balkanabat iodine plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov ordered to establish new production at the Balkanabat iodine plant.

This was reflected in a press release published by the government of Turkmenistan.

"Approving the proposal on organizing a new modern production at the Balkanabat iodine plant, the head of state gave a number of instructions to the deputy prime minister," the press release said.

According to the government, the proposal was presented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Baymyrat Annamammedov during a Cabinet meeting.

The press release noted that the initiative forms part of efforts to diversify Turkmenistan's chemical industry through the efficient use of domestic raw materials, the introduction of innovative technologies and the establishment of modern production facilities.

According to the government, particular importance is also being attached to cooperation with foreign companies as the country expands export-oriented chemical production.

Meanwhile, the expansion of iodine production forms part of Turkmenistan's broader strategy to increase value-added output in its chemical industry through the processing of domestic mineral resources. The country ranks among the world's leading iodine producers thanks to substantial iodine-bromine reserves concentrated in the western Balkan region, where production is based on underground mineralized waters and associated waters from oil and gas fields.

The Balkanabat iodine plant is one of the key enterprises operated by the state concern Turkmenhimiya. Together with the Hazar and Bereket iodine plants, it supplies technical iodine used in industries ranging from electronics and synthetic rubber to chemicals and pharmaceuticals, with part of the output exported to international markets.