Azerbaijan wraps up next military reservist training camp

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The next military training camp, held under this year's training plan as part of joint activities with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, has concluded at an N military unit of the Separate Combined Arms Army (SCA).

The Press Service of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) reported on this.

The ministry said that, in line with mobilization procedures, the reservists were registered and underwent medical examinations upon arrival at the reception center. Their professional, moral and psychological qualities were assessed, they were assigned according to their military occupational specialties, and they were provided with all required guarantees.

Personnel also attended educational sessions aimed at strengthening responsibility and discipline. They were briefed on the requirements of military regulations, relevant legislation, and safety procedures.

As part of the training program, participants carried out activities in accordance with the daily training schedule. They completed both general and specialized exercises designed to reflect the characteristics of modern warfare, including live-fire drills using small arms and hand-held grenade launchers.

At the conclusion of the training camp, reservists who distinguished themselves during the exercises were recognized for their performance.