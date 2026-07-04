Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan seek closer co-op on air quality

Photo: the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have agreed to strengthen cooperation on air quality monitoring and the reduction of transboundary air pollution through joint scientific research and practical environmental initiatives.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan.

The discussions took place at the Central Asian University of Environmental and Climate Change Studies (Green University), where an Uzbek delegation received representatives of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

The meeting focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in air protection, improving air quality monitoring systems, and implementing joint measures to reduce cross-border pollution.

The talks followed agreements reached during the meeting between Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Bukhara on April 11, 2026, where the two leaders emphasized the importance of regional environmental initiatives, including the Clean Air project in border areas.

The meeting brought together representatives of Uzbekistan's National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, the National Climate Change Center, the Hydrometeorological Service Agency, and research institutions. The Kazakh delegation included officials from the Committee for Environmental Regulation and Control, Kazhydromet, and other specialized agencies.

During the talks, the parties exchanged information on environmental protection measures, shared regulatory experience, and reviewed progress under the joint Clean Air initiative.

Particular attention was given to air quality monitoring, with experts presenting data on atmospheric circulation, the transport of pollutants, and concentrations of particulate matter, including PM10 and PM2.5.

The Uzbek side presented research indicating that the main source of air pollution in the country's major cities is anthropogenic activity, while atmospheric circulation also plays a significant role in the spread of pollutants across borders.

"The atmosphere has no state borders, making coordinated scientific research and joint action essential for improving air quality in border regions," the committee said.

The parties also agreed to establish a joint working group involving scientific institutions from both countries to develop and implement practical measures aimed at reducing transboundary air pollution.

As part of the visit, the Kazakh delegation reviewed Uzbekistan's Clean Air project, visiting sites in Tashkent Region where greenhouses are being relocated to Surkhandarya Region, as well as the Tashkent Thermal Power Plant to examine modern emissions filtration systems. The delegation was also introduced to Uzbekistan's environmental vehicle sticker system, designed to reduce transport-related emissions.

"The establishment of a joint scientific working group will help develop evidence-based solutions to improve air quality and minimize transboundary pollution," the committee said.

The two countries agreed to continue holding joint practical activities aimed at strengthening regional environmental cooperation and reducing cross-border air pollution.