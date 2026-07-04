Iran warns against military activity in Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Iran has warned against any military activity in the Strait of Hormuz, saying the strategic waterway should not be used for military demonstrations by countries outside the region.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Garibabadi made the remarks in a post on X social network.

"The Strait of Hormuz is not a platform for military demonstrations by powers outside the region. Iran, as a responsible power that guarantees the security of the Strait of Hormuz, warns against any military action in this sensitive passage," Garibabadi said.

He added that security in the Strait of Hormuz is the responsibility of the coastal states and said parties that create tensions would bear responsibility for their actions, describing the statement as "a serious warning."

Garibabadi also said Iran wants the Strait of Hormuz to be managed jointly by Iran and Oman as the two coastal states and that fees should be paid for various services provided in the waterway.

The comments come after months of tensions between Iran, the United States and Israel over Iran's nuclear program. According to the timeline provided by Iranian officials, U.S. and Israeli forces launched airstrikes on Iran on Feb. 28, after which Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and U.S. facilities in the region. A ceasefire was reached on April 7 through Pakistani mediation.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump signed a peace memorandum on June 18, which took effect the following day.

The first round of post-agreement talks between Iran and the United States was held on June 21 with mediation from Pakistan and Qatar.