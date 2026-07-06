Azerbaijani gymnasts deliver successful performances in Portugal (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup final in trampoline and tumbling concluded on July 4-5 in Coimbra, Portugal.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation said in a report.

Azerbaijan's Maksud Mahsudov scored 61.440 points and finished in seventh place in the trampoline gymnastics final.

Maksud Mahsudov and Huseyn Abbasov won the bronze medal in the men's synchronized trampoline event.

Mikhail Malkin claimed the gold medal with 32.300 points in the tumbling competition. Tofig Aliyev scored 29.300 points to finish third and earn the bronze medal. Portugal's Vasco Peso won the silver medal.

On the same day, Azerbaijani gymnasts also delivered strong performances at the international Coimbra GymFest tournament.

In the individual trampoline event, Maksud Mahsudov won the gold medal, while Huseyn Abbasov took silver.

In the team tumbling competition, Aleksey Karatashov, Bilal Gurbanov, and Huseyn Asadullayev won gold medals.

In the individual tumbling event, Bilal Gurbanov claimed the gold medal, while Aleksey Karatashov earned bronze. In addition, Sanan Rzazade won gold, while Asnad Niftiyeva and Khadija Mammadzade finished the tournament with silver medals.