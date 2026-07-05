Azerbaijan’s Digital Development Council activities presented at OSCE PA session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The 33rd Annual Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly continued in The Hague, Netherlands.

Gaya Mammadov, head of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis delegation, delivered a speech at the session, which discusses issues related to the supremacy of international law, peace, and cooperation.

In his speech, he highlighted double standards and selective approaches as the main reasons for the unsatisfactory situation regarding compliance with the norms and principles of international law. The head of the Azerbaijani delegation emphasized that the principles of state sovereignty and sovereign equality must always be protected as supreme values and respected.

Mammadov stressed the necessity of applying international law in the digital field and protecting states’ digital sovereignty in an era of expanding use of information technologies and rapid development of artificial intelligence. The head of the delegation spoke about Azerbaijan’s progressive policy and activities that maintain an optimal balance between security, development, and human rights in the use of new technologies.

He informed the session about the activities of the Digital Development Council in Azerbaijan — an advanced practice in the OSCE area — which was established under the leadership of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and encompasses a comprehensive concept and inter-agency approach in the digital field. He also emphasized the importance of international cooperation in this area.