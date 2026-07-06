Mirziyoyev reaffirms stronger US-Uzbekistan ties in message to Trump

Photo: the Press Secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of the United States' Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of the country's founding, reaffirming Tashkent's commitment to expanding strategic cooperation with Washington.

This was reflected in a statement published by the Press Secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan on July 4.

In his congratulatory message, Mirziyoyev conveyed his best wishes to Trump and the American people, emphasizing the importance of the United States' role in global affairs.

"I am pleased to extend to you and the friendly American people, on behalf of the multinational people of Uzbekistan, my sincerest congratulations and best wishes," Mirziyoyev said in the message.

The Uzbek president noted that, under Trump's leadership, the United States has continued to strengthen its economic influence while playing a significant role in promoting global development and security through practical cooperation with countries around the world.

According to press secretary, these positive developments are creating a solid foundation for further expanding relations between Uzbekistan and the United States, with bilateral ties based on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests gaining new momentum.

The president highlighted growing trade turnover, the implementation of joint investment projects, and deeper cooperation in the fields of critical minerals and innovation as priority areas of the bilateral partnership. He also expressed interest in further strengthening dialogue and practical cooperation on security issues.

Mirziyoyev underscored the importance of expanding joint efforts to combat illegal migration, terrorism, extremism, transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, and other emerging security threats.

The Uzbek leader also stressed the value of continued cooperation in regional and global formats, particularly through the C5+1 platform, the United Nations, and other international institutions, expressing confidence that bilateral engagement would continue to reach a new level with Trump's support.

"I look forward with great interest to meeting you on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Miami this December," Mirziyoyev said.

The message comes as Uzbekistan and the United States continue to deepen cooperation across trade, investment, critical minerals, regional security, and multilateral diplomacy, reflecting both countries' interest in broadening their strategic partnership.