Kyrgyzstan launches major fish farming project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov reviewed the construction of a modern fish farming facility in the settlement of Pristan, Karakol, during his working visit to the Issyk-Kul region.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

"The head of state was presented with a project to build a fish farm aimed at restoring the biodiversity of Lake Issyk-Kul. The project envisions breeding rudd and whitefish for subsequent release into the lake, as well as raising trout and, potentially, pike perch for commercial purposes," the statement said.

According to the statement, the project is aimed at restoring the biodiversity of Lake Issyk-Kul. It provides for breeding chebak and whitefish for release into the lake, as well as commercial production of trout and, in the future, pike-perch.

The facility is designed to produce up to 2,000 tons of fish annually. Construction began in June 2026 and is scheduled for completion in November this year.

The production complex will include 33 fish-rearing pools and a modern water treatment system with zero discharge of pollutants, ensuring the protection of aquatic biological resources.

Furthermore, the project will also use solar panels to fully meet its electricity demand through renewable energy sources.

The enterprise will operate a full production cycle, from fish hatchery operations to finished products. The project is expected to supply the domestic market with fresh chilled fish, create new jobs, develop regional infrastructure and export products to Russia and China.

Following the presentation, President Japarov instructed officials to ensure the timely implementation of the project, strict compliance with environmental standards and high construction quality.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is implementing the Central Asia Water and Land Nexus (CAWLN) program to strengthen integrated water and land management across the region, the organization told Trend.

According to the FAO, the initiative, supported by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), aims to rehabilitate degraded land and ecosystems, promote sustainable resource management, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen regional cooperation on the management of shared river basins in Central Asia.