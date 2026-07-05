Uzbekistan’s non-gold exports jump 28.5% in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Uzbekistan’s exports excluding gold totaled $13.3 billion in January through June 2026, marking a 28.5% increase, compared to the same period last year.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

"According to the data, the country's exports totaled $13.3 billion in January–June 2026. Compared to the same period last year, this figure increased by 28.5% ($3 billion)." the ministry said in the statement.

The figures point to accelerating diversification in Uzbekistan’s export structure, as the country continues to strengthen non-resource sectors and reduce dependence on gold revenues.

Services remained the largest contributor to exports, generating $5 billion in the first half of the year and underscoring the growing role of logistics, tourism, and cross-border business activity in the economy.

Among goods exports, textile products led with $1.5 billion, maintaining their position as one of Uzbekistan’s key industrial export segments. Fruit and vegetable exports reached $881.2 million, highlighting the importance of agriculture and food processing in external trade.

Exports of construction materials totaled $680.2 million, while jewelry shipments brought in $654 million, reflecting rising value-added production. Electrical industry products generated $595.8 million in export revenue, and food products accounted for $577.6 million.

Russia remained Uzbekistan’s largest export destination, with shipments totaling $1.8 billion, followed by China at $1.2 billion and Afghanistan at $728.5 million. Kazakhstan imported Uzbek goods worth $562 million, while exports to Türkiye reached $414.2 million and to Kyrgyzstan stood at $409 million.

The ministry also said Uzbekistan established export deliveries to seven new countries during the reporting period, further expanding its global trade geography.

The latest figures reinforce a broader shift in Uzbekistan’s trade structure that became visible earlier this year. In January through April 2026, the country’s total exports stood at $9.97 billion, with stronger performances in chemicals, industrial goods, food products, and miscellaneous manufactured goods. Services exports during that period rose 32.6% to $3.46 billion, highlighting the sector’s increasing role in external trade, due to the data published by Trend.

At the same time, exports of non-monetary gold fell sharply to $1.5 billion from $5.48 billion a year earlier, significantly reducing gold’s share in overall exports. Against that backdrop, the strong growth in non-gold exports in the first half of the year suggests Uzbekistan is gradually building a more balanced and resilient export model, driven by manufacturing, agriculture, and services rather than commodity dependence.