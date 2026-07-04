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U.S. Embassy expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan News 4 July 2026 13:55 (UTC +04:00)
U.S. Embassy expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan
Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The U.S. Embassy has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan.

This is reflected in the publication posted by the embassy on its X social network.

The publication noted that congratulations were received from Azerbaijan on the occasion of July 4.

"Today, we were deeply moved to see the Heydar Aliyev Center lit up in the red, white and blue colors of the us American flag, in honor of America’s 250th birthday," the publication pointed out.

The embassy emphasized that this image is a beautiful symbol of more than 30 years of U.S.-Azerbaijani friendship, as well as a reminder of the progress that the two countries have made together since August 8.

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