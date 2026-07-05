Kazakhstan reports dual growth in agriculture financing and FDI in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Financing for Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector reached 1.1 trillion tenge ($2.2 billion) in 2025, marking an increase of 172 billion tenge ($355.8 million) over the previous year, Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev announced during a joint session of parliament.

According to a Kazakh government release, Takiyev also highlighted a strong upward trend in foreign capital inflows across the broader economy.

The minister stated that foreign direct investment (FDI) rose 14.5% - an increase of $2.6 billion - to bring the country's total FDI volume to $20.5 billion. He noted that the government has taken a proactive approach to maintaining this momentum by clearing regulatory bottlenecks for major projects over the past year.

"In order to further increase the volume of attracted investments, the Investment Headquarters last year resolved problematic issues for 126 projects worth 70 billion tenge ($144.8 million)," Takiyev said.

Trend's analysis based on the official figures shows that agricultural sector financing grew 18.5% year-on-year in 2025, from an implied base of approximately 928 billion tenge ($1.9 billion) in 2024. The Kazakh government separately noted that total support for the agro-industrial complex in 2025 reached up to 1 trillion tenge ($2.06 billion) - ten times the level recorded in 2021, suggesting the 2025 figure reported by the minister reflects a broader financing envelope rather than just concessional lending alone. For 2026, concessional financing is planned to rise further to 1.5 trillion tenge ($3.1 billion), which would represent a 36% uplift from the 2025 level.

In the 2024–2025 marketing year, Kazakhstan's grain exports reached 13.4 million tons - the best result in 20 years - with new markets opened in Egypt, Morocco, and Vietnam, and resumed shipments to Iran, Azerbaijan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Part of the agricultural development of Kazakhstan relies on irrigation systems. A source from the Eurasian Development Bank’s (EDB) Analytical Department told Trend that a pilot project in Kazakhstan testing modern irrigation technologies is providing a blueprint for a potential regional industry in Central Asia.

"The EDB’s $5.3 million grant project with UNDP and Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation will start in Kazakhstan’s southern and eastern agricultural regions, where water stress is acute - including Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkestan and Zhetysu regions, with particular focus on Turkestan and Kyzylorda. These are the areas where the impact of modern irrigation technologies can be measured quickly and visibly," the source stated.