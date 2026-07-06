Discrimination based on ethnicity is unacceptable - Seifeddin Huseynli

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 06. Discrimination based on ethnicity and religion must be rejected, stated Seifeddin Huseynli (Safarov), Chairman of the Center for Cultural and Ethnic Diversity, during the international conference "Cultural and Ethnic Diversity: Lessons of History, Modern Challenges" in Shusha, Trend correspondent reports from the event.

"On June 27, 2025, in Yekaterinburg, three of my brothers and several close relatives were subjected to an unjustified attack by Russian law enforcement. Russian law enforcement officers suddenly burst into their homes. They were subjected to unbearable torture and cruel treatment in front of their family members, including women and children. Two of my brothers, Guseyn Safarov and Ziyaddin Safarov, were killed as a result of torture. My other brother, Bakir Safarov, as well as Ayaz, Akif, Kamal Safarov, and others, are still being held in Yekaterinburg. They were subjected to show trials, which resulted in unfounded prison sentences of 10 to 20 years," said Guseynli.

He emphasized that cultural and ethnic diversity and tolerance should be the wealth of every state, and that discrimination based on ethnicity and religion must be rejected.

It's worth noting that an international conference on "Cultural and Ethnic Diversity: Lessons of History, Contemporary Challenges" is taking place in Shusha.

The event is organized by the Center for Cultural and Ethnic Diversity in partnership with the Silk Road Cultural and Historical Research Association.

Representatives from Azerbaijan, the United States, France, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, Israel, Türkye, and Georgia are participating in the conference.