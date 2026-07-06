Turkmenistan opens textile waste recycling facility in its Dashoguz region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Turkmenistan has commissioned a new facility for processing textile and agricultural waste at the Dashoguz cotton spinning mill.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press resvice of the Turkmen government.

"The enterprise is designed to process cotton waste, wool, reeds and cotton stalks into materials used in furniture manufacturing and construction," the press release said.

According to the government, the facility has an annual production capacity of 7,200 tons and is expected to manufacture materials for the domestic furniture and construction industries.

The plant is equipped with modern production equipment and applies waste-processing technologies aimed at utilizing by-products from the textile and agricultural sectors, the press release said.

According to the government, the project has created 60 new jobs.

The government added that Turkmenistan's textile industry currently comprises 59 enterprises, employing around 24,000 people, as the country continues expanding domestic processing capacity for textile raw materials.

Meanwhile, the textile industry is one of the key non-oil manufacturing sectors of Turkmenistan and is overseen by the Ministry of Textile Industry. The sector is based on domestically produced cotton and includes a vertically integrated production chain covering ginning, spinning, weaving, dyeing and garment manufacturing.

State enterprises operate across all five regions of the country, including major cotton-spinning and textile complexes in Dashoguz, Mary, Lebap, Balkan and Ahal velayats. Among them are facilities such as the Halach Cotton Spinning Factory, Dashoguz “Serdar” enterprise, Bayramaly Textile Complex named after Saparmurat Turkmenbashy, and the Balkan Cotton Spinning Factory “Balkandokma”, all producing cotton yarn and fabrics for domestic use and export.

A significant share of output consists of cotton yarn, with production counts typically ranging from Nm 14/1 to Nm 34/1, which is supplied both to domestic weaving and garment enterprises and exported through the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET) to markets including Türkiye, Russia, and Central Asia.