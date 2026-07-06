Locations of mine incidents in liberated areas to be identified - Rey Karimoglu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The Public Union of Mine Victims' Association (AMZA) in Azerbaijan has launched the implementation of the project "Safe Return: Support to the Fight against Mine Threat" with the financial support of the grant competition jointly announced by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations and the Karabakh Revival Foundation.

This was reported by AMZA Chairman and Project Manager Rey Karimoglu. According to him, the project, which mainly covers the nineties - the period of intensive hostilities in Karabakh, is scheduled to be completed in 4 months:

"The main goal of the project is to support the safe return of the population to the liberated territory. As you know, the occupying Armenia has buried a large number of mines in Karabakh. At the same time, there is a significant amount of unexploded ordnance in the area. Our organization, with the financial support of the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations, conducted surveys with mine victims (with IMISMA agents, an international organization) in 19 cities and districts in 2024-2025. The mine incidents of 1,360 mine victims and their needs were studied. This year, we will determine the locations of mine incidents in the liberated territories within the framework of the "Safe Return: Support to Combating Mine Threat" project. Let me explain what we will do more specifically: whoever fell into a mine in the liberated territories, we will take that person to the area where he fell into the mine. Directly from the mine victim "The coordinates of the place will be taken right there. The coordinates of the mine incident sites will be taken and a report will be prepared. This report will be submitted to ANAMA. By the way, I would like to specially note that the ANAMA management has always supported us in this work. This time too, we will need their close support."

R.Kerimoglu noted that the project will be implemented in the Agdam, Agdara and Tartar regions for now. In the future, this work will be carried out in other territories liberated from occupation. According to him, the project will mainly cover the nineties - the period of intensive military operations in Karabakh.

"Mainly mine victims will participate in the implementation of the project. Frankly, it is a very unique, risky and difficult project. This is the first time such a project will be implemented in Azerbaijan. But our organization has a well-formed professional team. At the same time, the International Eurasian Press Fund, which knows these matters at a high level, will again closely support us. Taking all this into account, we are confident that we will be able to successfully carry out our work. The project will mainly cover the nineties - the period of intensive military operations in Karabakh," said R. Karimoglu.