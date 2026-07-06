Azerbaijan's SOCAR pivots to integrated energy and AI hub in tech drive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. SOCAR is becoming an integrated energy company with a focus on AI, SOCAR Vice President Ziba Mustafayeva announced this at the opening ceremony of the 20th Baku Summer Energy School, organized by the Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) of ADA University, Trend correspondent reports from the event.

"SOCAR is no longer just an oil company. We are transforming into an integrated, diversified energy company, driven by data and artificial intelligence. The company continues to operate in all traditional segments of the oil and gas industry – exploration and production, transportation, refining, and trading – while simultaneously expanding its activities in the energy transition. SOCAR has been implementing solar and wind energy projects for several years and is considering further expansion of its activities at the regional level, as well as exploring other areas of green energy," she said.

SOCAR's Vice President also emphasized that the company was awarded the World Economic Forum's Lighthouse Award in 2026.

"The award recognizes the implementation of digital technologies, automation, and artificial intelligence-based solutions at SOCAR's urea plant in Azerbaijan. Our experience has been recognized globally and can now be applied in other countries. This year, SOCAR acquired the fuel and retail business and oil refining assets of Italiana Petroli in Italy. This transaction was one of the company's largest international transactions. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline's operation. Recently, the pipeline's operatorship was transferred from BP to SOCAR. This means that we have developed the local expertise to manage such a large-scale infrastructure and are ready to share this experience with other countries," SOCAR's Vice President stated.

According to Z. Mustafayeva, none of the company's achievements would have been possible without cooperation with international partners.

In conclusion, she emphasized that SOCAR highly values its cooperation with ADA University, noting the university's contribution to the training of the company's executives and managers through joint educational programs.