Jeyhun Bayramov meets new UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received the newly appointed Resident Coordinator of the United Nations (UN) in Azerbaijan Dmitry Shlapachenko.

The Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan reported on this.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, partnership prospects, as well as regional and international security issues.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that long-term and fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN is successfully developing in various directions. It was noted that next year will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, and this significant date creates important opportunities for further strengthening the partnership.

The parties emphasized the active role of our country in contributing to the solution of global challenges and noted that Azerbaijan has successfully hosted a number of important international events in recent years, in particular, the high-level organization of COP29 and the World Urban Forum, which is an indicator of the importance attached to multilateral cooperation. In this context, it was noted that the signing of the Framework Document on Cooperation for Sustainable Development covering 2026-2030 has formed a new stage of cooperation with the UN system. At the same time, it was brought to attention that Azerbaijan will host a number of international events in the future.

The meeting discussed the role of Azerbaijan as a reliable bridge between Europe and Asia, the projects implemented to expand transport and communication links, the growing importance of the Middle Corridor, as well as the development of cooperation with the countries of Central Asia, including new opportunities emerging within the framework of the "C6" cooperation format.

Touching on regional security issues, the minister provided information on the realities that emerged in the region during the post-conflict period, large-scale restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated territories, and measures taken to ensure the safe and dignified return of former internally displaced persons to their homelands.

Speaking about the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, the minister emphasized the importance of using existing opportunities to ensure sustainable peace.

The Minister wished the other party success in their activities. The new UN Resident Coordinator Dmitry Shlapachenko expressed his satisfaction with working in Azerbaijan and said that the UN is interested in further developing cooperation with the country in all areas and strengthening partnership in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.