South Korea's KICC eyes biomass power project in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Uzbekistan's Fergana region and South Korea's Korea Institute of Climate Change (KICC) discussed plans to build a combined heat and power plant fueled by agricultural waste in the Furkat district.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Fergana Regional Administration following a meeting between First Deputy Governor of the Fergana region Mirzohid Ubaydullayev and a South Korean delegation led by KICC President Yong Won Shin.

According to the regional administration, the planned facility will convert agricultural waste into electricity and heat, helping provide the district with a stable energy supply while promoting the efficient use of biomass resources.

"The planned project will utilize agricultural waste to generate electricity and heat, ensuring a stable energy supply while promoting the efficient use of biomass resources," the regional administration said.

The project is also expected to contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing agricultural waste, strengthening environmental protection efforts, creating new jobs and supporting local economic development.

The sides also discussed establishing cooperation with higher education institutions in the Fergana region, including initiatives to train highly qualified specialists for Uzbekistan's healthcare sector.

In addition, the participants exchanged views on implementing KICC's advanced technologies in the region and advancing a number of proposed investment projects.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to continue practical cooperation on mutually beneficial initiatives.