Uzbekistan, Jordan reaffirm push to expand comprehensive partnership

Photo: the telegram channel of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Uzbekistan and Jordan have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding comprehensive cooperation across political, economic, and multilateral platforms following high-level talks in Tashkent.

This was reflected in statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan following the discussions between Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi.

The talks focused on advancing the strategic partnership between the two countries, building on agreements reached at the highest level during last year’s Samarkand meetings. Both sides reviewed upcoming high-level visits and the calendar of joint bilateral events aimed at strengthening political dialogue.

“We noted with satisfaction the growing momentum of our bilateral dialogue and exchanges,” the Uzbek side said in a statement.

The sides emphasized the importance of intensifying political consultations and enhancing coordination between the foreign ministries of Uzbekistan and Jordan to ensure consistent progress in bilateral relations.

The discussions also identified priority areas for expanding cooperation, including trade and investment, transport and logistics, tourism, agriculture, education, and cultural and humanitarian exchange. Special attention was given to improving connectivity and economic ties between the two countries.

Both sides expressed confidence that the launch of direct Amman–Tashkent flights and the establishment of a joint Business Council would significantly boost economic engagement and open new opportunities for private sector cooperation.

“We are confident that practical steps such as direct air connectivity and business-to-business platforms will elevate our economic partnership to a new qualitative level,” the statement noted.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments, reaffirming their readiness to strengthen coordination within international organizations, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement.

The statement underlined that Jordan remains a key and reliable partner for Uzbekistan in the Middle East, with both countries committed to further deepening their multifaceted cooperation and adding new practical dimensions to the relationship.