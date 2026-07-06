Azerbaijan's Shusha features Circassian music performances (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 6. A number of Circassian music pieces have been performed by well-known artists in Shusha, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The pieces have been performed as part of the music program within the framework of an international conference on the topic "Cultural and ethnic diversity: lessons from history, contemporary challenges" organized by the Center for Cultural and Ethnic Diversity Public Association, in partnership with the "Silk Road" Cultural and Historical Research Public Association.

The program also included the performance of "Karabakh shikasta" and "Shusha mountains" songs.

An international conference on the topic "Cultural and ethnic diversity: lessons from history, contemporary challenges" is taking place in Shusha.

The event is organized by the “Center for Cultural and Ethnic Diversity” Public Association in partnership with the “Silk Road” Public Association for Cultural and Historical Research.

Representatives from Azerbaijan, the U.S., France, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, Israel, Türkiye, and Georgia are participating in the conference.