Lithuanian expert warns Circassian culture is on the brink of extinction

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 06. Today, Circassian culture is constantly persecuted and is on the verge of extinction, said Gintaras Songaila, said director of the Lithuanian Media Association and former member of the Lithuanian Seimas, during an international conference in Shusha titled "Cultural and Ethnic Diversity: Lessons of History, Modern Challenges," Trend correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, in the 19th century, 90 percent of Circassians were subjected to genocide, their historical homeland was destroyed, and they were dispersed across various countries.

"Today, Circassian culture is constantly persecuted and is on the verge of extinction. As far as I know, the Republic of Lithuania will soon recognize the genocide of the Circassian people committed by the Russian Empire. As a result, Lithuania will be able to raise the issue of recognition of the Circassians' historical homeland at the UN. Russia must abandon its imperialist policies and accept responsibility for its actions," he said.

It's worth noting that an international conference on "Cultural and Ethnic Diversity: Lessons of History, Contemporary Challenges" is taking place in Shusha.

The event is organized by the Center for Cultural and Ethnic Diversity in partnership with the Silk Road Cultural and Historical Research Association.

Representatives from Azerbaijan, the United States, France, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, Israel, Türkiye, and Georgia are participating in the conference.