The First Issue of UNEC’s Scientific Journal, the Journal of Belt and Road Studies, Has Been Published

The first issue of the international scientific journal, the Journal of Belt and Road Studies (JBRS), established by UNEC, has been published.

Dedicated to the Belt and Road Initiative, the journal is published in accordance with international standards and operates under a double-blind peer-review system. Of the 40 research articles submitted for the inaugural issue, only seven successfully completed the multi-stage review and evaluation process and were accepted for publication.

JBRS operates on an Open Access basis, is published through the Open Journal Systems (OJS) platform, and ensures the protection of authors’ rights under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 (CC BY 4.0) license.

The journal is published with the aim of presenting to the international academic community scientific research conducted in the fields of economics, business, logistics, international trade, finance, management, and other related disciplines associated with the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as promoting the expansion of academic cooperation in these areas.

https://journals.unec.edu.az/jbrs