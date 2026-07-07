Azerbaijan expands upcoming activities financed via energy efficiency fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The list of measures financed by the Energy Efficiency Fund will be expanded, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

This is reflected in the draft law on amendments to the law "On the efficient use of energy resources and energy efficiency", which was discussed at today's meeting of the Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology.

According to the draft law, the assets of the Energy Efficiency Fund will be used to finance the measures envisaged in this law and the following expenses of the body (organization) determined by the relevant executive authority:

procurement of software for the purpose of implementing, improving, maintaining, and creating subsystems of the energy efficiency information system, as well as accounting for transactions related to the activities of the fund;

implementation of information provision and awareness-raising measures in the field of efficient use of energy resources and energy efficiency, as provided for in this law.

The upper limit of financing the measures envisaged in the two paragraphs above will be determined by the procedure envisaged in the following paragraph.

Thus, according to the current law, the procedure for the formation and use of the funds of the energy efficiency fund is determined by the body (institution) designated by the relevant executive authority.

It was reported at the meeting that the draft law was prepared with the aim of financing the implementation and maintenance of the Energy Efficiency Information System, the creation of its subsystems, as well as the implementation of information provision and awareness-raising measures in the relevant field, as well as the acquisition of software for the purpose of accounting for transactions related to the activities of the fund, provided for in the Law "On Efficient Use of Energy Resources and Energy Efficiency".

Thus, the required funding for the implementation of the above-mentioned measures will be provided from the fund.

It was emphasized that the draft law is aimed at creating a stable financial mechanism for the sustainable and long-term implementation of educational measures in the field of energy efficiency, thereby promoting energy-efficient behavior, expanding the level of public awareness, introducing new communication tools, and forming a culture of energy saving.