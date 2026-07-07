Azerbaijani delegation joins 68th WIPO Assemblies in Geneva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Azerbaijan is taking part in the 68th session of the Assemblies of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) member states, being held in Geneva from July 7 to 15.

The delegation of Azerbaijan, led by Kamran Imanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Intellectual Property Agency, is participating in the session, both in person and online.

During the session, WIPO member states will discuss key issues related to the organization's activities, including the budget, the development of the international intellectual property system, the work of relevant committees, and the improvement of global services for the registration and protection of intellectual property. The participants will also consider support for innovation and the creative sector, as well as human resources and organizational issues.

WIPO plays a leading role in fostering a balanced and effective global intellectual property ecosystem aimed at fostering innovation and creativity for a more sustainable future.

The organization currently has 194 member states.