Uzbekistan, Belarus hold political consultations to strengthen bilateral ties

Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Uzbekistan and Belarus held another round of political consultations between their foreign ministries, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation and reviewing progress in joint initiatives.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Uzbekistan following the meeting held in Minsk, Belarus on July 6.

The Uzbek delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Bobur Usmanov, while Belarus was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Pavel Utyupin.

The talks were held in an open and friendly atmosphere, with the sides discussing a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues.

Both parties expressed satisfaction with the steady development of Uzbekistan-Belarus relations and the expansion of cooperation across multiple areas.

“An active political dialogue, growing interparliamentary ties, stable growth in mutual trade, and effective measures to expand practical cooperation in industry, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals were highlighted as key achievements,” the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said.

The sides also noted progress in cultural and humanitarian exchanges, as well as constructive cooperation within international organizations.

“Both ministries confirmed their readiness to actively contribute to deepening comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership between Uzbekistan and Belarus,” the statement added.

The officials separately reviewed the implementation of agreements reached during high-level meetings and discussions.

The two sides agreed to strengthen coordination in preparation for upcoming events and official visits aimed at further advancing bilateral cooperation.