BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Uzbekistan and Guinea-Bissau have discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation during a phone call.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov on his official telegram channel following the phone conversation with Guinea-Bissau's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities, Fatumata Jau.

The ministers reviewed ways to advance political dialogue between the two countries, including the establishment of a mechanism for regular political consultations between their foreign ministries and the expansion of the bilateral legal framework.

"We discussed the prospects for advancing bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Guinea-Bissau. Particular attention was given to establishing political dialogue, creating a mechanism for regular political consultations between our foreign ministries, and expanding the bilateral legal framework," Saidov said in a post on social media.

The two sides also exchanged views on strengthening cooperation within the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement.

"We agreed to maintain close dialogue to further deepen the friendly relations between our countries and expand mutually beneficial cooperation," Saidov added.

United Nations (UN) was founded in 1945 after World War II to promote international peace, security, and cooperation. It has 193 member states and works through bodies like the General Assembly, Security Council, and various agencies (WHO, UNICEF, UNESCO, etc.). Its headquarters is in New York City.

Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was formed in 1961 during the Cold War, largely by countries that didn't want to formally align with either the US-led Western bloc or the Soviet-led Eastern bloc. Key founding figures included Jawaharlal Nehru (India), Josip Broz Tito (Yugoslavia), Gamal Abdel Nasser (Egypt), Sukarno (Indonesia), and Kwame Nkrumah (Ghana). It emerged partly from the 1955 Bandung Conference and emphasized sovereignty, anti-colonialism, and independent foreign policy for developing nations. Today it has well over 100 member states, though its relevance and cohesion have often been debated since the Cold War ended.