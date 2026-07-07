Netherlands to host World Akhal-Teke Beauty Championship in September

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The World Akhal-Teke Beauty Championship is scheduled to take place in the Netherlands on September 4-6, 2026.

The event will be held at the Peelbergen Equestrian Centre in Kronenberg and is being organized by the Turkmenistanyn Atlary State Association in cooperation with the European Association of Akhal-Teke Horses. It will be the first event of its kind hosted in Europe.

According to promotional materials released ahead of the championship, the event will celebrate the Akhal-Teke horse alongside Turkmen cultural traditions associated with the breed. Visitors will also be introduced to traditional craftsmanship, including handcrafted silver ornaments and ceremonial decorations used to adorn the horses.

Held under the slogan "Golden Heritage. Endless Spirit," the championship is intended to present the historical and cultural significance of the Akhal-Teke horse to an international audience while promoting cultural dialogue through equestrian traditions.

Beyond the beauty competition, the three-day program is expected to include equestrian events, an international scientific conference on the preservation and breeding of Akhal-Teke horses, and an exhibition of Turkmen culture, crafts, and traditions. Performances by Turkmen equestrian artists and the State Circus of Turkmenistan are also planned.

Meanwhile, the Akhal-Teke horse is one of Turkmenistan's national symbols and is recognized internationally for its endurance, athletic qualities, and distinctive metallic sheen. The breed has long been featured at international equestrian exhibitions and cultural events, reflecting its place in the country's heritage.