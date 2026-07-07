Azerbaijan shares governance experience at high-level event in Kenya (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kenya, Sultan Hajiyev, took part in a panel discussion organized as part of the events marking the 100th anniversary of the Kenya Government School for Civil Service Development.

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kenya.

According to the Azerbaijani Embassy, a high-level event marking the 100th anniversary of the Kenyan Government School of Public Service was held in Nairobi. The event was attended by several ministers, high-ranking government officials, public and political figures, and representatives of the diplomatic corps.

The embassy noted that Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kenya, Sultan Hajiyev, was invited to participate in a panel discussion on the topic “High-Level Political Dialogue on Economic Prosperity and Constructive Cooperation.” During the discussions, which were also attended by the ambassadors of China, Italy, and France, Sultan Hajiyev spoke about the historical stages of Azerbaijan’s socioeconomic, political, and cultural development.

He noted that the system of state governance, established thanks to the rescue mission of Azerbaijan’s National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, and the socio-political and socio-economic foundations laid under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, paved the way for the country’s comprehensive development.

The ambassador emphasized that Azerbaijan, which in the early years of its independence was dependent on foreign aid and had 20% of its territory under occupation, has today, thanks to a progressive system of public administration, become a donor country, promoting international development, contributing to peace and stability in the region, and hosting many prestigious international events.

Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev presented information on the innovative solutions being implemented in Azerbaijan to modernize the educational environment, train civil servants, and enhance the professional qualifications of the population. It should be noted that the Kenya National School for Civil Service Development is actively exploring opportunities for cooperation with the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Examination Center.

Meanwhile, in recent years, Azerbaijan and Kenya have rapidly expanded their diplomatic and economic relations, as reflected in the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Nairobi. The two nations are working closely together to address global challenges related to climate change and sustainable urbanization. In addition, they have established a strategic partnership in the energy sector and are actively exchanging expertise in the field of public administration.