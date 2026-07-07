Azerbaijan's Defense Minister awards high-ranking military personnel (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Pursuant to a relevant order issued by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Deputy Minister of Defense and Director General, Agil Gurbanov, along with several military personnel, have been awarded state military decorations.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Meanwhile, Agil Gurbanov received the Medal "For Services in the Field of Military Cooperation." Major General Elmir Ibrahimov was awarded the Medal "For Distinction in Military Service" (1st Degree), while Major General Elnur Kazimov and Colonel Teymur Mammadov were each awarded the Medal "For Courage."