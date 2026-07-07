Applications to Azerbaijan Airlines' Summer Internship Program Increase More Than Fourfold

Azerbaijan Airlines, part of AZCON Holding, continues to consistently implement its human capital strategy aimed at developing the next generation of aviation professionals. As part of this strategy, the airline held an opening event for students selected to participate in its Summer Internship Program. During the event, participants were introduced to the company's areas of activity, corporate values, the projects they will be involved in throughout the internship, as well as professional development and future career opportunities.

This year, 100 students who successfully completed the multi-stage selection process have begun their internships across various departments of Azerbaijan Airlines. Throughout the program, they will gain hands-on experience in a real working environment under the guidance of experienced mentors and become familiar with different areas of the aviation industry.

For Azerbaijan Airlines, the Summer Internship Program is not only an opportunity for students to gain practical experience, but also a long-term talent development initiative aimed at building the company's future workforce. To this end, the national carrier has been strengthening its cooperation with higher education institutions for many years, enabling students to apply their academic knowledge in a professional environment, develop practical skills, and build their future careers in aviation.

In this regard, the long-standing partnership between Azerbaijan Airlines and the National Aviation Academy plays a particularly important role. Between 2023 and 2025, more than 300 Academy students completed internships across the airline's various departments under the program. Of these, 60 students successfully completed the internship and subsequently secured permanent positions at Azerbaijan Airlines, where they continue their professional careers.

Interest in the program has grown significantly in recent years. Compared to 2023, the number of applicants in 2026 increased more than fourfold, reaching 506. This demonstrates not only the growing interest of young people in the aviation industry, but also the strengthening of Azerbaijan Airlines' position as a trusted employer and an attractive platform for professional development.

It is worth noting that this year's selected participants are predominantly students specializing in technical fields such as Computer Engineering, Aviation Engineering, and Aerospace Engineering. This reflects Azerbaijan Airlines' targeted approach to developing highly qualified human capital in line with its long-term strategic priorities.