Azerbaijan and Council of Europe discuss legislative cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Long-term cooperation in the field of law and justice was discussed between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe.

This information was published on the official website of the Ministry of Justice.

The publication noted that Deputy Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan, Toghrul Huseynov, met with the Director General of Human Rights and Rule of Law of the Council of Europe, Gianluca Esposito.

According to the information, the meeting emphasized the successful long-term cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe in the field of law and justice.

Besides, during the meeting, it was noted that the projects implemented within the framework of the relevant action plans of the Council of Europe contribute to the legal and institutional reforms carried out in the country.

The meeting also noted that cooperation in the areas of forensic expertise, probation, execution of court decisions, education, and scientific research in the legal field is a priority.

"The parties exchanged views on mutual activities with various institutions and committees of the Council of Europe, the results achieved in the field of international legal cooperation, as well as prospects for future cooperation," the information pointed out.