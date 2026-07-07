Azerbaijan and Singapore explore prospects for development of relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Prospects for the development of relations have been discussed between Azerbaijan and Singapore.

This information was published on the official website of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the information, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan held a phone conversation today.

During the conversation, an exchange of views was held on the current state and development prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Singapore.

The information noted that the ministers pointed out the existing potential for intensifying political dialogue, expanding cooperation in areas such as mutual visits, economy, trade, investments, digital transformation, innovation, transport and logistics, education and human capital development, and the importance of steps taken to develop the bilateral contractual and legal framework.

The importance of cooperation in multilateral platforms, including within the UN and other international organizations, was underscored, and views were exchanged on candidacies to elected bodies of international organizations.

It was emphasized that Bayramov informed about the decision of Azerbaijan to introduce a visa-free regime for Singaporean citizens starting from August 1. The minister also expressed confidence that this step would make a significant contribution to the expansion of contacts between peoples, the development of business ties and tourism, as well as the further deepening of bilateral relations.

Regional security issues were also discussed during the telephone conversation. Bayramov informed his counterpart about the work being carried out to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region in the post-conflict period.

According to the information, the importance of the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the opening of transport and communication lines in the region in terms of strengthening economic integration and mutual trust was highlighted.

"Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan's relations with the countries of Central Asia have risen to a strategic level in recent years, and in this context, cooperation within the C6 format, as well as the Caspian Sea, Middle Corridor and other regional connectivity projects, have made a significant contribution to promoting sustainable economic integration in the Eurasian space," the ministry's information said.

It was noted that during the conversation, the parties also exchanged views on other regional issues of mutual interest.