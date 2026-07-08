Uzbekistan, Japan explore $7.7B in prospective energy projects

Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Uzbekistan and Japan have discussed prospects for expanding energy cooperation, with seven prospective projects worth a combined $7.7 billion currently under consideration.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov held talks with a delegation led by Takeshi Hashimoto, chairman of the Japan Business Cooperation Committee at KEIDANREN, Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy said.

The meeting was attended by Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Japan M. Abdurakhmonov and representatives of Shimizu Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, Sojitz Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries EMEA, Marubeni Corporation and ITOCHU Corporation.

“The historic state visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Japan on December 18-20, 2025, brought bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level and gave a strong impetus to the development of cooperation,” the ministry said.

The sides noted that investment by Japanese companies in Uzbekistan's energy sector, particularly in renewable energy projects, has increased significantly, creating new opportunities for further cooperation.

“To date, 14 major projects worth a total of $5.6 billion have been implemented in Uzbekistan's energy sector with the participation of Japanese companies,” the ministry said. “Six projects worth $2.6 billion are currently under implementation, while seven prospective projects totaling $7.7 billion are under consideration.”

The parties also reviewed priority areas for future cooperation, including the construction of high-voltage transmission lines and substations under the EPC+F model and improving energy efficiency through the electrification of compressor stations in the gas transportation system.

Discussions also covered green hydrogen production technologies, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, modern technical standards, the application of Japan's energy efficiency expertise and the integration of renewable energy sources into Uzbekistan's power system.

The sides also considered cooperation in workforce training and the exchange of expertise in managing modern energy systems.

“The parties expressed their readiness to further strengthen the strategic partnership in the energy sector and consistently implement mutually beneficial projects,” the ministry added.