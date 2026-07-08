Uzbekistan, South Korea's DOHWA to cooperate on regional spatial planning

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Uzbekistan plans to establish cooperation with South Korea's DOHWA Engineering Co., Ltd. on spatial and territorial planning across the Bukhara, Navoi, Jizzakh and Syrdarya regions.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan's First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Ilhom Norkulov held a meeting with representatives of DOHWA Engineering, which is involved in the implementation of the World Bank-backed Integrated Development of Medium Cities project, the ministry said.

“The meeting focused on developing spatial and territorial strategies for the Bukhara, Navoi, Jizzakh and Syrdarya regions,” the ministry said.

The sides also discussed spatial plans for the Gijduvan, Shafirkan, Khatirchi, Nurata, Zafarabad, Gallaorol, Sardoba and Syrdarya districts, as well as master plans for selected areas within these districts.

Particular attention was given to identifying and locating regional development hubs, including districts, cities, residential areas, industrial zones and business, tourism, trade, services and logistics centers.

“The parties noted the importance of developing interconnected transport and economic corridors and implementing infrastructure projects,” the ministry said.

DOHWA representatives are expected to visit the regions in July and August to hold meetings and discussions with residents, businesses and local government officials.

“Based on these discussions, initial proposals for the socio-economic development of the regions will be prepared, with a focus on applying advanced international experience and modern planning approaches in Uzbekistan,” the ministry added.