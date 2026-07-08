Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan explore joint energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Joint energy projects have been discussed between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

This information was published by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his X social media page.

"As part of our working visit to Turkmenistan for the 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission, we met with Guvanch Agajanov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan. We highlighted that the rich energy potential of our countries provides a strong foundation for further expanding our economic partnership," the publication said.

The publication emphasized that the parties discussed issues of transporting energy resources to international markets, improving the legal framework in the energy sector, and the possibility of participating in joint projects.

In recent years, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have consistently expanded bilateral cooperation, paying special attention to the development of cooperation in energy, transport, industry, and trade. New impetus to this process was given by the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, to Baku. As a result of the visit, the parties signed a number of documents covering a wide range of areas of cooperation. Among them are an agreement on cooperation in the energy sector, a program of cooperation in the field of industry for 2026-2028, as well as documents related to economic cooperation, agriculture, food security, customs cooperation, health care, social protection, sports, and diplomacy.

According to the data of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, for 2025, the turnover with Turkmenistan amounted to $208.3 million, including $63.8 million in exports to Azerbaijan and $144.5 million in imports from Turkmenistan.