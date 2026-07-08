Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss expanding energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government on July 8 following a meeting between Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Nury Golliyev, and Kyrgyz Energy Minister Altynbek Rysbekov.

"Particular attention was paid to joint projects in the electricity sector and the fuel and energy complex," the press service said.

According to the press release, the sides reviewed key issues related to expanding interstate cooperation in the energy sector and outlined promising areas for further collaboration.

The ambassador and the minister also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and maintaining regular dialogue to unlock the full potential of energy cooperation, the press service noted.

Meanwhile, energy cooperation has become one of the fastest-growing areas of bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan. In March 2024, Turkmen Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nury Golliyev and then Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev discussed expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector, electricity and trade, while also reviewing the work of the intergovernmental commission.

The issue gained further momentum in July 2024 during the sixth meeting of the Turkmen-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Commission in Cholpon-Ata, co-chaired by Turkmen Energy Minister Annageldi Saparov. The sides reviewed cooperation across the energy sector and exchanged signed documents on Turkmen electricity exports to Kyrgyzstan for 2025. They also agreed to deepen cooperation in energy alongside agriculture, transport, tourism and culture. According to the parties, bilateral trade has increased sevenfold over the past four years.

Energy cooperation also features prominently in broader regional dialogue. In September 2024, representatives of Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan met in Bishkek during the Organization of Turkic States' Energy Ministers' Meeting, where they discussed energy security, diversification of supply routes and the development of green energy. Turkmenistan stressed that stable energy supplies remain one of the key pillars of cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

The issue has gained additional relevance this year as Kyrgyzstan seeks to diversify fuel and energy supplies. Earlier this month, Bishkek officially asked several neighboring countries, including Turkmenistan, to help ensure stable fuel deliveries amid supply concerns linked to disruptions in Russia's fuel market.