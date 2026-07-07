Azerbaijan set to introduce tax registration of freelancers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Freelancers and digital travelers in Azerbaijan will be registered with the tax authority, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

This is reflected in the draft law on amendments to the Tax Code, which was discussed at today's session of the parliament.

According to the draft law, freelancers and digital travelers will be able to operate (earn income from foreign sources) within the country, as well as use tax benefits and exemptions on the grounds provided for by the Tax Code, after registering with the tax authority, registering as a resident of an industrial or technology park, and receiving a registration certificate.

A freelancer is a natural person who, without involving a hired employee, independently and for a fee provides services or performs work in the fields of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence technologies, cybersecurity, and innovation, based on a civil law contract, and is a resident of an industrial or technology park. A digital traveler is a foreigner or stateless person who receives income from foreign sources by conducting activities in the fields of digital technologies, artificial intelligence technologies, cybersecurity, and innovation remotely through information and communication technologies.

The draft law was put to a vote after discussions and passed in the first reading.

Meanwhile, tax registration for freelancers depends on jurisdiction, but it generally involves choosing a business structure (like a sole proprietor or individual), registering with the local tax authority to obtain a Tax Identification Number (TIN), tracking your income and expenses, and filing periodic returns.