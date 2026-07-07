ADB approves $40 mln loan to Bank Respublika for Azerbaijan MSMEs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. ADB has approved a $40 mln loan to Bank Respublika for Azerbaijan MSMEs.

The Asian Development Bank said in a message on its website that it will issue the ordinary capital resources loan under the Expanding Access to Finance for Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) in Azerbaijan's Regions Project.

The financing is aimed at expanding access to finance for MSMEs in Azerbaijan's regions, helping improve the availability of credit for businesses outside the capital and supporting private sector development.

Established in 1992, Bank Respublika is one of Azerbaijan's leading commercial banks, serving both corporate and retail clients, with a particular focus on financing micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. The bank says its strategy centers on supporting entrepreneurship, promoting financial inclusion and contributing to sustainable economic development through responsible banking practices, while maintaining strong risk management and corporate governance standards.

According to the bank's latest financial statements, Bank Respublika reported record financial results in 2025, with growth across its key business indicators. Total assets increased by 25.2% year-on-year to 2.73 billion manats ($1.6 billion), while its aggregate capital rose 20% to 266.7 million manats. The bank's loan portfolio expanded by 12.4% to 1.65 billion manats, reflecting continued lending growth.

“Net interest income climbed 19.4% to 169.7 million manats, while net operating profit increased by 20.3% to 82.3 million manats. Net profit rose 19.8% year-on-year to 60.6 million manats. Bank Respublika's deposit portfolio reached 1.36 billion manats by the end of 2025, making it one of the largest among Azerbaijani banks,” the Bank said.