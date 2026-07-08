Iranian army reports opponent's bearing responsibility for ceasefire violation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The Iranian army's opponent, the U.S., is responsible for the ceasefire violation.

This was announced in a statement released by the Iranian army.

"The U.S. is responsible for the repeated and blatant violation of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States. All U.S. bases in the region will be the legitimate targets of the Iranian army's drones," the statement said.

The Iranian army noted that as a result of the U.S. attack on military and non-military areas in southern Iran and the violation of the 14-point provisions of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, the Iranian army today attacked the US centers at the Sheikh Isa military base in Bahrain with UAVs.

According to the statement of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the command's forces completed another offensive operation against Iran on July 7 and hit more than 80 targets with high-precision munitions in immediate response to Iran's recent attacks on commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation.

A peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 18. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into effect on June 19.

On June 21, the first round of talks between Iran and the U.S. took place in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.