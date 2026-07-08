President Mirziyoyev to pay official visit to Belarus

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to Belarus on July 8-9 at the invitation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

This was reflected in the statement published by the press service of the Uzbek president.

During his stay in Minsk, the two leaders are scheduled to hold high-level talks focused on further expanding the multifaceted partnership between Uzbekistan and Belarus.

The agenda includes measures to increase bilateral trade and deepen industrial cooperation, particularly in agriculture, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, light industry, food production, and other key sectors.

The presidents are also expected to discuss expanding cultural and humanitarian exchange programs between the two countries.

"A substantial package of bilateral documents in priority areas is expected to be adopted following the summit." the press service said in the statement.

Ahead of the visit, Minsk will host the third Uzbekistan-Belarus Interregional Forum, bringing together regional delegations and business representatives from both countries to strengthen economic and investment ties.

Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev has last paid a state visit to Belarus in 2019. During that visit Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Alexander Lukashenko discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in political, trade-economic, investment, cultural-humanitarian, and other spheres, as well as pressing issues on the regional and international agenda.